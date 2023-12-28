Antonio Gates Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Antonio Gates is nearly to Canton.

The Chargers Legend – one of the most prolific players in NFL history – is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame announced the news Wednesday evening. The 2024 Class will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Gates was also a member of five Associated Press All-Pro teams and is a member of the NFL's All Decade Team (2000-09). He was also honored on the Chargers 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

An undrafted free agent who joined the Bolts in 2003, Gates finished his career with 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns. He spent his entire 16-year career in powder blue.

Gates' 116 touchdown receptions are the most by a tight end in NFL history, as are his 21 career multi-touchdown games. Gates' 39 touchdown receptions on third down are also the most in league history at tight end and tied with Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter for No. 3 overall.

Over the course of his career, Gates registered eight seasons with eight-plus receiving touchdowns, the most ever by a tight end and tied for No. 5 all-time.

Gates became the 41st member enshrined into the Chargers Hall of Fame earlier this month when he was honored during Week 14 against Denver.