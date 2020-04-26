Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.
- LB Asmar Bilal - Notre Dame
- RB Darius Bradwell - Tulane
- CB John Brannon - Western Carolina
- LB Cole Christiansen - Army
- WR Jeff Cotton - Idaho
- G Joshua Dunlop - Texas—San Antonio
- NT Breiden Fehoko - Louisiana State
- LB Romeo Finley - Miami
- DE Joe Gaziano - Northwestern
- G Nate Gilliam - Wake Forest
- FB Bobby Holly - Louisiana Tech
- DE Jesse Lemonier - Liberty
- CB Kevin McGill - Eastern Michigan
- FB Gabe Nabers - Florida State
- TE Jared Rice - Fresno State
- T Ryan Roberts - Florida State
- WR Dalton Schoen - Kansas State
- DT T.J. Smith - Arkansas
- CB Donte Vaughn - Notre Dame