Chargers and Trina's Kids Foundation Work to "Fill the Field" This Holiday Season

The Los Angeles Chargers announced today a partnership with Trina's Kids Foundation, a charitable organization currently in the middle of its 8th annual toy drive and giving event, in an ambitious effort to fill the team's SoFi Stadium field goal-line to goal-line with toys the evening of Tuesday, December 14.

The "Fill the Field" initiative is intended to help promote and lend support to several toy drives the Chargers are involved with this holiday season as well as provide a visual incentive for people to see just what is possible when we come together as a community.

For this weekend's game against the New York Giants, fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to SoFi Stadium that will be donated to a child in need at Children's Hospital Los Angeles through CBS2, KCAL9 and the CHP's Chips for Kidstoy drive. For fans unable to attend Sunday's game, donations can also be made by texting TOYS to 76278 or by visiting cbsla/chipsforkids.

The Chargers have also sponsored children from the Boys and Girls Club Metro LA for the holidays as well as families from Midnight Mission's HomeLight Family Living. In addition to toys brought to SoFi Stadium to Fill the Field, the Bolts will also be providing other essential items and gifts to these children and families to help make the holiday season a little easier.

With one out of four children in LA County living in poverty, Boys and Girls Club Metro LA is built to reverse the stats, ensuring that all its programs are making a real impact, are sustainable and are best equipped to help members stay on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrate good character and citizenship, and live a healthy lifestyle. HomeLight Family Living provides the path for families in crisis to reunify, rebuild and restore their lives. Providing education, career preparedness, counseling and life skills to break the cycle of abuse and poverty, the program works to ensure independent, successful living.

Trina’s Kids Foundation, who announced its 8th Annual Toy Drive and Gift Giving Event to benefit hundreds of children of low-income families in the Los Angeles/Pico Rivera communities on December 1, is currently accepting unwrapped toys, games and clothes.

In addition to helping the Chargers completely transform their SoFi Stadium field, Trina's Kids will completely transform the Hubble Studio event space into Santa's Workshop. Volunteers will both help Fill the Field on December 14 at SoFi Stadium as well as join in a Wrapping Party on December 17 where they will collectively wrap thousands of donated presents set to be gifted to children in the Los Angeles/Pico Rivera community.

Following the Toy Drive and Wrapping Party, Trina's Kids Foundation will invite deserving in-need children, including members of several area Boys and Girls Clubs, to Hubble Studio for the gift-giving event where presents will be gifted to children individually – aiming to bring joy to those who may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive gifts this holiday season. Additionally, Christmas trees on hand for children to decorate at the event will subsequently be donated to families who would otherwise be without one for the holidays.