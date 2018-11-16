Three Things That Turned Heads from Backstage: Chargers Chapter 6

Backstage: Chargers Chapter 6 presented by Toyota made its debut last night on Spectrum Sportsnet.

So, what stood out from the latest episode?

Here are three of the top moments that turned heads. Be sure to tune in to Facebook Watch at 5pm to watch it all play out for yourself.

1. Perryman's Ups and Downs – The episode begins on Halloween as we join Denzel Perryman, his fiancée and their two daughters. The family goes trick or treating, and it's a touching moment seeing the softer side of one of the Bolts' most ferocious tacklers. Unfortunately, while the episode begins in an uplifting manner, it ends in heartbreak as we watch Perryman suffer a season-ending knee injury.

2. Inside the King's Palace – In what may be the most powerful scene to date, we join Desmond King inside his home and learn about the close bond he shares with his younger brother, Devon, who suffers from Autism. Devon has lived with Desmond for many years, and has documented moments from their lives together through his art. This part of the episode is an absolute must watch.

3. Road Warriors – Backstage: Chargers offers exclusive access on gamedays, and this week's chapter offers a totally new perspective to the team's road victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

