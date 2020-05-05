Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuesday, May 05, 2020 12:50 PM

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Derrick Gore

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Derrick Gore.

Gore spent last season on the practice squad for the Washington Redskins and the Chargers after spending the 2019 offseason with Los Angeles. In four preseason games with the Bolts, Gore ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts (5.3 avg.), hauled in an eight-yard reception and returned a kickoff 13 yards. He led the Chargers in rushing in the preseason finale at San Francisco, scoring the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The first-year player finished his collegiate career at Louisiana-Monroe after transferring from Alabama. Over 43 career games, Gore ran for 1,355 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.

