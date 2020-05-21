Remembering Joe Beauchamp

Former Chargers defensive back Joe Beauchamp passed away Wednesday at the age of 76. He played for the Chargers from 1966-1975, which included playing for the team both in the AFL and NFL, when the merger became official with one league and two conferences in 1970.

Beauchamp was selected out of Iowa St. by the Bolts in the red shirt sixth round of the AFL Draft in 1966. Over his ten seasons with the team, he played 117 games with 81 starts and amassed 23 interceptions. Three of those picks went for touchdowns. He also recorded six fumble recoveries.