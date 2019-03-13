QB Tyrod Taylor Agrees to Terms on Two-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers added an established veteran to back up Philip Rivers on the first day of free agency, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with QB Tyrod Taylor.

Originally selected in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Ravens, Taylor spent four years in Baltimore before playing for the Buffalo Bills (2015-17) and Cleveland Browns (2018). The 29-year old has appeared in 62 games with 46 career starts, completing 835 of 1,356 attempts (61.6-percent) for 9,529 yards, 53 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He's also proven lethal with his legs, rushing for 1,836 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Taylor's best season came in 2015 when he earned Pro Bowl honors during his first season in Buffalo. The 6-1, 217-pound passer completed 242 of 380 attempts that year for 3,035 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting a career-best 99.4 passer rating in the process. He also ran for 568 yards and four touchdowns, including five rushes of at least 20 yards. Overall, his 1,575 rushing yards between 2015-17 were the second-best total among all quarterbacks in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Anthony Lynn boasts an intimate knowledge of what Taylor brings to the table as he spent two seasons with him in Buffalo from 2015-16. Lynn took over as the offensive coordinator for the final 14 games of 2016, including the season-finale when he served as interim head coach. Over that span, Taylor threw for 2,615 yards and 14 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also recorded five games with a passer rating at least 100. In addition, Taylor added six rushing touchdowns and 544 yards on 88 attempts (6.2 avg.).