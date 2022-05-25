Where Did the Chargers Land on Peter King's 2022 NFL Power Rankings?

On Monday NBC Sports' Peter King put out his NFL power rankings for the 2022 season with the Chargers ranking as one of the best teams in the NFL.

King released his power rankings for all 32 NFL teams in his weekly Pro Football Talk column 'Football Morning In America' with the Chargers ranked at the number two overall spot. The Bolts edged out AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs as they landed at the number three spot.

King explained that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco 'won this offseason' and pointed towards the additions of OLB Khalil Mack, cornerback J.C. Jackson and the re-signing of wide receiver Mike Williams as some of the top moves the Bolts have made this offseason.

Take a look at an excerpt from King's power rankings analysis: