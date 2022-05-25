Where Did the Chargers Land on Peter King's 2022 NFL Power Rankings?

On Monday NBC Sports' Peter King put out his NFL power rankings for the 2022 season with the Chargers ranking as one of the best teams in the NFL.
King released his power rankings for all 32 NFL teams in his weekly Pro Football Talk column 'Football Morning In America' with the Chargers ranked at the number two overall spot. The Bolts edged out AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs as they landed at the number three spot.
King explained that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco 'won this offseason' and pointed towards the additions of OLB Khalil Mack, cornerback J.C. Jackson and the re-signing of wide receiver Mike Williams as some of the top moves the Bolts have made this offseason.
Take a look at an excerpt from King's power rankings analysis:
"Trading for Khalil Mack, though a bit of a health gamble, gives L.A. as good a 1-2 pass-rush tandem with Joey Bosa as any team in football. "He'll give people someone to account for opposite Joey," Telesco said. But the Chargers gave up 4.6 yards per rush last year, so bulking up inside with free-agents Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson might turn out to be as important as the Mack addition. In the secondary, the Chargers added the best corner in free agency, J.C. Jackson, who showed tremendous instincts in New England and pairs well with second-year corner Asante Samuel Jr."
On Tuesday, King went on 'The Rich Eisen Show' to talk about why he likes the Chargers at number two and what moves the Bolts made this offseason to solidify their spot in the top tier of NFL teams for the 2022 season.
Last week King also spoke with Telesco in a 40-minute interview. Telesco and King talked about the Bolts new additions on defense, re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams and more.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.