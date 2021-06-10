Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee Unveils 56 "Unsung Heroes" in Lead Up To Super Bowl LVI

Quotes From:

Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation, and President of the Play Equity Fund

Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation

Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO

Erica Rosales, Executive Director, College Match

Tige Charity, Executive Director, Kids in the Spotlight

"We are honored to partner with the NFL Foundation and the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission as we promote a vision of connectingsignature events to create an impactful legacy on our region,*_" saidRenata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation,_*and President of the Play Equity Fund. "The Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program is our opportunity to say thank you as we shine a bright light on the spirit of hope, opportunity and access that these 56 organizations are bringing to the people and the communities they serve. We're hopeful that the spotlight we are providing these unsung heroes will inspire every resident to find ways to get involved in making Los Angeles a world-class city for all of us."

"Each season, the NFL Foundation looks to leave a lasting legacy in our Super Bowl host city through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant program," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "This season being no exception, we're proud to partner with the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to identify 56 deserving nonprofits and provide them with funding, knowing that their great work and impact will be felt in the Los Angeles community long after Super Bowl LVI is played."

"Major events like the Super Bowl leave a lasting legacy on our communities through philanthropic programs that are focused on giving back to the host city. We are proud to select these 56 organizations that are doing tremendous work in the community as part of the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program," said Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO. "Thanks to our ChampionLA donors, the NFL Foundation, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund, we were able to identify the organizations that will most benefit from this grant award and the exposure from Super Bowl LVI, to further their missions."

The 56 Champion organizations were recently notified of the award and here are reactions from two of those selected:

"We are excited to be part of the Legacy Program leading up to the Super Bowl! Cannot wait to share the stories of resilience, empowerment, and success of our scholars," said Erica Rosales, Executive Director, College Match.

"What a VERY PLEASANT SURPRISE! Thank you so much! On behalf of our youth, team, and board, thank you for this honor. This amazing news came on the perfect day! Today is Kids in the Spotlight's 12th Anniversary! This announcement is the best Anniversary gift," said Tige Charity, Executive Director, Kids in the Spotlight.

