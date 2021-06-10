Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee Unveils 56 "Unsung Heroes" in Lead Up To Super Bowl LVI

Jun 10, 2021 at 02:01 PM
Chargers Communications
LOS ANGELES (June 10, 2021) — In its journey to Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee (LASBHC) today announced 56 community organizations selected as part of the official Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program – Champions Live Here. The "Champion" organizations will receive grants and marketing recognition to support their work that represent diverse focus areas including youth engagement, workforce development and social justice across the Los Angeles region. 

The recipients will be recognized today at a spirited celebration at SoFi Stadium, which marks the first live media event as part of Super Bowl LVI and will feature special remarks by Host Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and Quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

The Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program is a partnership between the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee and the LA84 Foundation, the Play Equity Fund and the National Football League (NFL) Foundation and was launched to use the spotlight of Super Bowl LVI to showcase the achievements of local community organizations that often go unrecognized. The Legacy Program will award each of the selected "Champion" organizations with a $10,000 grant, a professionally produced vignette-style video spotlighting their organization, and public recognition of their work in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Additionally, six of these 56 organizations will be selected to each receive a total grant award of $50,000, to make an even bigger impact in their community. The additional grant award will be announced later this year. 

The Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program set out to identify 56 "Champions" from communities across the entire 4,753 square miles of Los Angeles County. The public nomination process asked Angelenos to nominate local "unsung hero" organizations – the changemakers, inspirational leaders and those who embody the diversity of our region. The 56 Champion organizations cover a broad spectrum of needs with nearly 50% of the selected organizations working specifically with young people and on youth development, and more than 25% working on health, mental health and overall wellness. Some of the 56 are focused on specific neighborhoods and communities within the region, including but not limited to: South Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Crenshaw, Marina Del Rey, Hollywood, Inglewood, Long Beach, Burbank, Venice, Watts, and Compton. 

The 56 organizations are listed here in alphabetical order:

Table inside Article
Organizations
2nd Call
40 Love Foundation
A New Way of Life Reentry Project
Alliance for Children's Rights
Angel City Sports
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles
BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective)
Black Cooperative Investment Fund
Brothers, Sons, Selves Coalition
Business of Student Success (BOSS)
CASA of Los Angeles
Challenged Athletes Foundation
College Match
Community Build Inc.
Covenant House California
Destination Crenshaw
East Side Riders Bike Club
Esperanza Community Housing Corporation
Food Forward
Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles
Harvest Home
Hollenbeck Police Activities League
Homeboy Industries
I Have A Dream Foundation - Los Angeles
InsideOUT Writers
Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jovenes
Kedren Health
Kids in the Spotlight, Inc
LA Conservation Corps
Las Fotos Project
Legacy LA Youth Development Corporation
Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice
Los Angeles Walks
Loving Hands Community Care, Inc.
Mar Vista Family Center
Mental Health Advocacy Services
Miry's List
Operation Progress LA
Our Own Non Profit Inc.
Playa Vista Job Opportunities and Business Services
PLUS ME Project
Project Blue
Project KnuckleHead
Pukuu Cultural Community Services
Reading to Kids
Safe Place for Youth Inc
School on Wheels
Search to Involve Pilipino Americans
Sisters of Watts
Teen Line
The RightWay Foundation
Urban Peace Institute
Urban Scholar Academy
URBAN TXT: Teens Exploring Technology
Village for Vets

Quotes From:

  • Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation, and President of the Play Equity Fund
  • Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation
  • Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO
  • Erica Rosales, Executive Director, College Match
  • Tige Charity, Executive Director, Kids in the Spotlight

"We are honored to partner with the NFL Foundation and the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission as we promote a vision of connectingsignature events to create an impactful legacy on our region,*_" saidRenata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation,_*and President of the Play Equity Fund. "The Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program is our opportunity to say thank you as we shine a bright light on the spirit of hope, opportunity and access that these 56 organizations are bringing to the people and the communities they serve. We're hopeful that the spotlight we are providing these unsung heroes will inspire every resident to find ways to get involved in making Los Angeles a world-class city for all of us."

"Each season, the NFL Foundation looks to leave a lasting legacy in our Super Bowl host city through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant program," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "This season being no exception, we're proud to partner with the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to identify 56 deserving nonprofits and provide them with funding, knowing that their great work and impact will be felt in the Los Angeles community long after Super Bowl LVI is played."

"Major events like the Super Bowl leave a lasting legacy on our communities through philanthropic programs that are focused on giving back to the host city. We are proud to select these 56 organizations that are doing tremendous work in the community as part of the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program," said Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO. "Thanks to our ChampionLA donors, the NFL Foundation, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund, we were able to identify the organizations that will most benefit from this grant award and the exposure from Super Bowl LVI, to further their missions."

The 56 Champion organizations were recently notified of the award and here are reactions from two of those selected:

"We are excited to be part of the Legacy Program leading up to the Super Bowl! Cannot wait to share the stories of resilience, empowerment, and success of our scholars," said Erica Rosales, Executive Director, College Match.

"What a VERY PLEASANT SURPRISE! Thank you so much! On behalf of our youth, team, and board, thank you for this honor. This amazing news came on the perfect day! Today is Kids in the Spotlight's 12th Anniversary! This announcement is the best Anniversary gift," said Tige Charity, Executive Director, Kids in the Spotlight.

To learn more about the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and for all updates related to Los Angeles hosting Super Bowl LVI, please visit LASuperBowlHC.com

About the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee has been established to deliver a premier Super Bowl LVI experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. We serve as the liaison between the National Football League and Los Angeles to harness the opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl to elevate our community. The Host Committee is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) and Host Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman and includes SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. For more information, visit LASuperBowlHC.com.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About the LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a nationally recognized leader in support of youth sport and public education about the role of sports in positive youth development. For more than 35 years, the LA84 Foundation has supported thousands of youth sports organizations in Southern California through grant making, funding facilities and fields of play, while also training coaches, commissioning research, convening conferences and serving as a national thought leader on issues in the youth sports industry. The LA84 Foundation levels

the playing field to ensure all youth have access and opportunity, regardless of income, gender or ability, while elevating youth sports as an integral pathway to lifelong well-being.

About the Play Equity Fund

A 501(c)3 public charity, the Play Equity Fund was established by the LA84 Foundation in 2014 as its charitable partner and supports programs and actions to ensure all children have equal access to the transformative power of sport and structured play. The Play Equity Fund supports the sports-based youth development ecosystem for greater impact, raises awareness of inequities and develops partnerships to advocate for funding and sustainable solutions to ensure children in communities of color have access to pathways for lifelong well-being. The Play Equity Fund is the only nonprofit focused solely on Play Equity as a social justice issue.

