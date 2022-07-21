Noah Eagle Teams with Hall of Famers Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Broadcasts

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will join Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for the team's three preseason broadcasts on CBS Los Angeles this August. Additionally, Estrella TV 62 will once again simulcast the popular call of Chargers Spanish language broadcast duo Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto with Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM for all three preseason games in 2022.

Named the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 at age 22, Eagle also called the first-ever NFL game broadcast on Nickelodeon during Super Wild Card Weekend in 2021 and followed that up with the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game on Nickelodeon in 2022. The inaugural game totaled over 2 million viewers, marking the network's most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years. In addition to his NBA and NFL duties, Eagle also has called college lacrosse on Sirius XM and worked for the Tennis Channel during the U.S. Open.

In a reunion of sorts, Eagle's father, Ian, called NFL games with his son's new partner in the booth, Dan Fouts, for several seasons on CBS. The younger Eagle, however, is no stranger to highly regarded partners in the NFL broadcast booth, having most recently teamed up with host of "CBS Mornings" Nate Burleson for the past two Nickelodeon broadcasts.

"I'm so honored to be part of this Hall of Fame crew," said Eagle. "Having the chance to work with the brilliant football minds of Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson is a dream come true. I can't wait to soak up as much knowledge as possible and call these games with them. The Chargers are such an exciting young squad poised to do big things, and I'm looking forward to telling their story as the team prepares for what is sure to be a memorable 2022 season."

Fouts, the 1982 NFL Most Valuable Player who became the first player in league history to throw for 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, has spent more than three decades crafting a Hall of Fame broadcasting career after a Hall of Fame playing career. Entering the booth in 1988, Fouts list of partners reads as a who's-who of play-by-play icons and includes — among others — the likes of Dick Stockton, James Brown, Verne Lundquist, Brad Nessler, Jim Nantz, Jack Buck, Tim Ryan, Brent Musburger, Keith Jackson, Dick Enberg, Ian Eagle and Al Michaels on Monday Night Football.

Tomlinson, the 2006 NFL Most Valuable Player, ranked fifth at the time of his retirement in career rushing yards (13,684), seventh in all-purpose yards (18,456), second in career rushing touchdowns (145), and third in total touchdowns (162). His 624 receptions were the third-most ever recorded by an NFL running back. Currently a studio analyst for numerous NFL Network programs such as NFL Total Access, "LT" will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the sideline this preseason to provide updates, insight and conduct in-game interviews with the Chargers star players.

All preseason games featuring Eagle, Fouts and Tomlinson can be seen on CBS Los Angeles with the Bolts On 2 pre and postgame shows hosted by former Charger and broadcast legend Jim Hill. Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood and CBS Los Angeles' sports reporter Chris Hayre will provide insider commentary for all 'Bolts On 2' programming, which will also feature a number of special guests including former Chargers players and the return of actor and Bolts superfan Jerry O'Connell. The Chargers open the preseason at home against the Rams in what will be the teams' 39th preseason meeting (6:30 pm PT pregame show), host Dallas in Week 2 of the preseason for the first time since 2015 (6:30 pm PT pregame show) and head to The Big Easy to face the Saints in their preseason finale (4:30 pm PT pregame show).

Now in the third year as Official Spanish Language Preseason Television and Radio Home of the Los Angeles Chargers, EstrellaTV 62 Los Angeles (KRCA) and Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM (KBUE) will once again simulcast the call of Spanish Voice of the Chargers Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Los Angeles sports fixture Francisco Pinto.

Garcia-Marquez, who spent six seasons alongside Pinto as "La Voz de Los Lakers" on television where he won an Emmy Award for 'Live Sports Coverage,' two NBA 'Best Live Call' awards and three Southern California Broadcaster Association Awards for best 'TV Play-by-Play,' continues to maintain a large national broadcast profile having called Super Bowl LIV, the World Series on five occasions, World Cup action and numerous marquee boxing matches to name just a few.

Pinto, equally decorated with a pair of NBA Broadcasting Awards for 'Best Live Call' and an LA Area Emmy Award for 'Live Sports Coverage' during his time with the Lakers, previously spent more than a decade with KMEX-TV Univision as sports anchor and later host of the station's morning newscast 'Primera Edición.' In addition to his team broadcast work, Pinto has covered some of the sports world's largest events including two World Cups and several NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and world title boxing matches.