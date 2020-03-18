NFL Game Pass Now Free to Fans

The NFL announced Wednesday that they are making NFL Game Pass free to all fans until May 31, 2020.

Per the release, features include:

Game Replays

-- Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial free in HD (International -- 2019 season only)

--Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International -- 2019 Season only)

-- Condensed 45-minute game replays

-- Access 'All-22' and 'High Endzone' angle footage with Coaches Film

-- Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions

-- NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique

NFL Shows & Game Archives

-- 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)

-- Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up, & A Football Life

Live NFL Network (International Only*)

-- 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more

To sign up for their complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans just need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.