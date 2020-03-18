Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020 02:52 PM

NFL Game Pass Now Free to Fans

191103_GBvsLAC_TN_154
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL announced Wednesday that they are making NFL Game Pass free to all fans until May 31, 2020.

Per the release, features include:

Game Replays

-- Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial free in HD (International -- 2019 season only) 
--Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International -- 2019 Season only) 
-- Condensed 45-minute game replays 
-- Access 'All-22' and 'High Endzone' angle footage with Coaches Film 
-- Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions 
-- NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique 

NFL Shows & Game Archives

-- 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)
-- Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up, & A Football Life

Live NFL Network (International Only*)

-- 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more

To sign up for their complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans just need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.

*NFL Game Pass International offer excludes Canada and China; NFL Network not offered live in Mexico

Related Content

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense
news

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner lays out possibilities outside of the first round.
Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days
news

Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days

"I treat every rep as if it's my last lift."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Draft analysts predict whom the Chargers will select at No. 6 overall.
Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 
news

Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 

"This offseason, all the guys we brought in are stars and I'm just glad to be a part of that group."
Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.
news

Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.

"I think he's at a place where he knows exactly who he is ... He's a team player (and) he's team-oriented." 
Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft
news

Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft

A look at a few prospects who may look good in powder blue.
Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense
news

Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense

"It'll be fun for me to play in a defense like that.  (The Chargers) have a ton of talent, all over the field."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

An updated look at possibilities for the Chargers at No. 6 overall.
'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million
news

'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers, LAUSD, CBSLA and iHeartRadio combined forces with celebrities, civic leaders, businesses/philanthropies and thousands of small donors to support those in need.
NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?
news

NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. have big-play potential in the NFL.
89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum
news

89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum

Sam Rapoport discusses the rise of women working in NFL football operations. 
Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team
news

Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team

"It was one of those teams where I was hoping things would come together and we would be able to work out a deal.  Thankfully, we were."

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising