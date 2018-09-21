Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Military Hero of the Week: Staff Sergeant Dustin Holcomb

Sep 21, 2018 at 08:36 AM
This week the Los Angeles Chargers honor Staff Sergeant Dustin Holcomb, United States Army, retired, who proudly served our country for 7 years. During that time Staff Sergeant Holcomb deployed to South Korea and Iraq, where he saw some of the heaviest fighting in the region.

Staff Sergeant Holcomb's military awards and recognitions include a Purple Heart, 3 Army Commendation Medals, and 5 Army Achievement Medals.

After completing his active duty service, Staff Sergeant Holcomb worked to become a Small Business Owner of a Fitness Center in Redondo Beach where he employs several fellow veterans. He provides veterans assistance whenever possible in mentorship, health and fitness, and brotherhood.

The Los Angeles Chargers and California Resources Corporation thank Staff Sergeant Holcomb for his commitment and service to our great nation.

The Military Hero of the Week presented by California Resources Corporation was created to acknowledge the heroic efforts and sacrifices made by our U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Each week of the Regular Season the Los Angeles Chargers will honor a Military Hero. The honored service member will receive four tickets to a Chargers home game where he or she will be recognized on-field.

Do you know a current or retired service member? Click here to nominate them to be our next Military Hero of the Week!

