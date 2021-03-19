Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook
Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons.
Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers Release Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 10 Players to Contracts
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 10 players finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate John Brannon from Practice Squad
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback John Brannon from the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Make Roster Moves Prior to Sunday's Game
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol and safety Jaylen Watkins to the active roster. The team also placed cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., and linebacker Malik Jefferson on Reserve/Injured.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jessie Lemonier to Active Roster; Place Uchenna Nwosu on Injured Reserve
Chargers Make Moves Before Thursday Night Football
Chargers signed LB B.J. Bello to the active roster and waived RB Troymaine Pope. The team also activated DE Jessie Lemonier and S Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad for the game.
SoFi Stadium Updates:
The Future is Here ⚡️
Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱
Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
Join Us for the Future ⚡️
Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium
Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut
Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩
Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium
Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress
Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.
All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium
Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!