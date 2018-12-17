Melvin Gordon Itching to Return

Melvin Gordon was close.

In fact, if it was a normal week, Head Coach Anthony Lynn indicated the running back likely would have played.

"He was very close," Lynn said. "He looked good pregame. Without having a full week of practice — if we would have played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played — but because we had the game Thursday and no full-speed practices, I didn't think it was wise to put him out there."

Instead, Gordon missed his third-straight game after spraining his MCL in Week 13's win over the Arizona Cardinals. While he would have loved to play, he totally understood and respected Lynn's decision.

"I feel good," Gordon said. "Not 100 (percent), obviously. I don't think that's a secret, but I'm good enough to get out there. I was really close (vs. Kansas City). He (Lynn) was just trying to look out for what's best for me and what's best for the team, and he felt that it would be selfish to put me out there, (have) something potentially happen and lose me for the rest of the year. He was just thinking about the team. I understand it."

However, just because he understood it didn't make watching it from the sideline any easier.

Gordon's been itching to get back on the field, and now that that appears to be on the horizon, he's eager to knock off the rust and get ready for a playoff run.

He's hopeful that can come as soon as Saturday night vs. the Baltimore Ravens.