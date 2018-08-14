Lynn Impressed with Second-Team D in Arizona

Nwosu was on the field for 48 percent of the team's defensive snaps (26). His night included two quarterback hits and a sack. James, who played 54 percent of the snaps (29) on D, added two tackles.

"It was much slower than what we expected," he said. "I guess it comes from our operation and our coaches getting us ready."

The moment wasn't too big for the youngest Chargers on Saturday. Keep performing, and promotions could be coming.

"I like the depth, and some of those guys may not be depth," Lynn said. "They keep playing the way they're playing, they may find themselves in that starting lineup."

EKELER ACKNOWLEDGED

Running back Austin Ekeler's impressive training camp carried into Arizona on Saturday. Ekeler had 64 total yards against the Cards, with the majority coming on two plays: a 20-yard rush and a 39-yard reception.

"That's what preseason's about, showing that you can be (a) consistent playmaker," he said.

On Monday, Lynn praised the second-year player, who can be deployed in a variety of ways.

"He's a versatile back," Lynn said. "He has excellent hands. We can use him out of the backfield. We can create matchups with Austin on safeties and linebackers, and we can use him that way to take some of the pressure off of Melvin (Gordon)."

Ekeler finished 2017 with 539 total yards and five touchdowns.