Lynn Family Foundation Help Install a Well in Tanzania

View this post on Instagram

It is with absolute joy that we can finally announce that in partnership with @waterboysorg clean water is now accessible at the Promise Village School in Lanjani! After several months of planning and support from all of you and our partners, the school now has nearby clean water. Previously, those at the school would have to travel 3-4 miles for clean water. Not only will this be beneficial for overall health, but will also allow for more agricultural opportunities that will contribute to sustainable living! Stay tuned this week for more information on the impact you helped support! A huge thank you to @waterboysorg , Ravi and Team at @p2serve and Donna with Africa’s Promise Village for helping make this well happen!