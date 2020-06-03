Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Damion Square 

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed nose tackle Damion Square.
Square has been a versatile piece on the defensive line for the Chargers, seeing time at defensive end and nose tackle. The eighth-year player has appeared in all 16 games each of the last three seasons with 15 starts. In 2019, Square set career highs in single-season tackles (56) and single-game tackles (11 at Chicago).
The Houston native was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Philadelphia in 2013 before joining the Bolts a year later. In 75 career games, Square has made 23 starts while posting 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits.