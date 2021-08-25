Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with Fresh Vine Wine owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough. Through this partnership, fans will be able to enjoy Fresh Vine Wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium, including their California Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and newly released Rosé.

"The Los Angeles Chargers are thrilled to partner with a company as innovative and plugged into the Southern California lifestyle as Fresh Vine Wine," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We couldn't be happier that Julianne and Nina were able to join us last Sunday as we kicked off the partnership while also welcoming fans to a Chargers game at SoFi Stadium for the first time. Being able to offer their premium collection of wines to our fans further enhances what is truly an extraordinary gameday experience."