Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III; Mike Williams Downgraded to Out

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Saturday's game. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who was previously listed as questionable with a back injury, will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment and has been downgraded to out for Saturday night's game in Jacksonville.

Moa has played in two games for the Chargers this season, recording a pair of solo tackles. In 2021, he recorded three tackles (one solo) in four games with the New York Giants. Moa came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2020, signing initially with Minnesota and spending time that season also with Atlanta. In five seasons (2015-19) with the Broncos, he saw action in 48 games and totaled 93 tackles (52 solo), 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Moa earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition as a sophomore and was named a second-team selection following the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Rountree has played in 16 career games for Los Angeles after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He has recorded a touchdown and 106 yards on 49 rushing attempts (2.2 avg.) and returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards (16.7 avg.). Rountree finished his career as the most productive running back in Missouri Tigers history, posted 40 touchdowns and 3,720 yards on the ground — both ranking No. 1 in school annals among rushers — while his 14 career 100-yard rushing performances is also a program record by a running back.