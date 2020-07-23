Los Angeles Chargers Announce New Spanish-Language Radio Broadcast Team

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new Spanish-language radio broadcast team entering the 2020 season. Both fixtures in Los Angeles sports for more than two decades, Francisco Pinto will provide color commentary and Adrian Garcia Marquez will serve as the play-by-play announcer on Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM. In addition to calling the games, Pinto and Garcia Marquez will make appearances on EstrellaTV 62 Los Angeles (the Chargers flagship Spanish-language television station), across the Chargers various digital media platforms and at select community events.

A native of Concepcion, Chile, Pinto will lend his talents in the radio booth to serve as color analyst for the Chargers Spanish-language radio team. Pinto's long, illustrious career in television and radios spans over 20 years, and he is a popular on-air personality in Los Angeles. He won the 2012 and 2015 NBA Broadcasting Award for Best Live Call and a 2013 LA Area Emmy Award for Live Sports Coverage for the contest between the Lakers and Raptors on December 8 of that year. Prior to joining the Lakers broadcast team, Pinto spent 12 years with KMEX-TV, Univision's LA affiliate, where he was a sports anchor for seven years before switching to news and becoming a host on the station's morning newscast, Primera Edición. Pinto has covered many of the biggest sporting events in the world, including two World Cups (2002 and 2006) and several NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and world title boxing matches.

Garcia Marquez returns to the Chargers booth after serving as the team's Spanish-language play-by-play announcer in 2008. Like Pinto, he has been a fixture in the Southern California sports landscape for more than 20 years. The San Diego native began his career in baseball in 1999 as the host of the San Diego Padres Pregame Show for the team's Spanish radio flagship K1040am. Garcia Marquez spent six seasons as "La Voz de Los Lakers" on television where he won an Emmy Award for 'Live Sports Coverage', two NBA 'Best Live Call' Awards, and three Southern California Sports-Broadcaster Association Awards for best 'TV Play by Play.' He also serves as the principle play-by-play voice for FOX Deportes' coverage of the NFL and Premier Boxing Champions as well as MLB, College Football and Liga MX broadcasts. Garcia Marquez has also served as the play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl LIV and the World Series on five occasions.

"We are excited to reunite two of LA's most recognizable and respected voices on our Spanish-language radio broadcast," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "Francisco and Adrian have great on-air chemistry, as witnessed by their multiple Emmy Awards calling Los Angeles Lakers games for Spectrum SportsNet Deportes. Both are consummate professionals with extensive sports broadcast experience not just in LA, but on the national and international stages as well. We cannot wait for their call to hit the airwaves this season and bring Chargers fans the action in a way that only Francisco and Adrian can."