Los Angeles Chargers Activate Tight End Donald Parham Jr.

Dec 17, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Donald Parham Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. The Bolts also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Parham joined the Chargers in the 2020 offseason also after playing in the XFL for the Dallas Renegades — his first professional action. In 29 career games, the Stetson product has made 14 starts and caught 33 passes for 402 yards (12.2 avg.) and six touchdowns. In 2020, Parham became the first Charger since 1978 to register touchdowns on each of his first two career catches.

A rookie defensive lineman out of the University of Michigan, Hinton made his NFL debut last week in the team's win over Miami. He appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts for the Wolverines over three seasons (2019-21), totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. Hinton was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, one forced fumble and two recoveries.

Layne appeared in two games this season for the Bolts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in May. He appeared in 50 career games for the Hoosiers, contributing in 38 at cornerback (13 starts) and 12 at safety (all starts). Over four seasons of action, Layne totaled 147 tackles, 114 solo, 3.5 for loss, one interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was named the team's Special Teams Player of the Year following the 2019 season.

