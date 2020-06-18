Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 09:00 AM

Learn More About Your Chargers 2020 Small Business Sweepstakes Winner

062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

051820_SmallBiz

Back in May, the Los Angeles Chargers held an initiative to help "bolt up" and support a small business.

The team is happy to announce Alvarez Backflow Co. as the winner.

"We felt that it was important for us to continue supporting our community that has been so hard-hit by COVID-19," said Chargers chief marketing officer Steven Ziff. "Small businesses are the lifeblood of Southern California and we felt that this was a very unique way for us to give back to at least one of them and help promote their business across the region. Ultimately, we're a family-run organization and want to support all of Los Angeles and the surrounding region as part of our Bolt Fam!"

"This is an amazing opportunity for any small business owner, especially because of these uncertain times when a lot of small businesses are being forced to close their doors and let their employees go," said Wendy Ramos of Alvarez Backflow Co. "So for a franchise as big as the Chargers to find a creative way to support small business owners speaks volumes for what they do and stand for as far as supporting their communities. On top of that, to take a chance on such a (unique) industry as ours is very challenging, but we know they are up for the challenge and really appreciate them offering this amazing opportunity to put out business out there."

Alvarez Backflow Co. is a veteran owned and family operated business which focuses on backflow testing and repairing to maintain standard of safe drinking water throughout the community.

Though they officially opened in Orange County in 2016, Tony Alvarez and Ramos have since expanded to serving Kern County as well. The business got started from skills Alvarez learned in the military on water treatment and distribution and chose to open the business to transition back to civilian life after two tours in the Army. He also wanted to train in other areas of water treatment but realized there weren't many places that offered that service.

From there, Alvarez and Ramos chose to not only open their company dedicated to testing and repairing, but also to "serve as mentors" for those who wish to expand their knowledge of water treatment.

061720_SmallBiz_CMS

"Our biggest hope is this opportunity will generate business, of course," Ramos added. "But beyond that, we hope that this will educate our community as far as what backflow prevention is and why it's so important to test and maintain those devices yearly. We also believe through it all, a little education can provide an extra layer of protection to ensure the safety of our drinking water. We have come across many devices that have not been tested or repaired in years and that's a really scary situation. But hopefully with this opportunity, we can bring attention to the importance of yearly testing to protect everyone's water."

Ramos said they were shocked upon finding out they won and are beyond grateful for the Chargers and what they did to help support their business in these challenging times.

"I think most importantly, that's why we are fans of the Chargers. Every franchise does their thing, and everybody has their way of connecting to the fans. But the Chargers have a unique way of connecting to the community; the food bank (donations), the events they create. We've been to so many events with the Chargers where it doesn't feel so generic, it feels (like a home). It feels like you've come into this family and people really do care … it's such an amazing atmosphere that they bring, and I appreciate that as a fan. I think that's what's made me support them so much. During these times, I keep looking at the different things they're doing, and it's like they don't stop!"

Additionally, Ramos credits her family as being one of the most important parts about their business. Much like the Chargers being family-owned, Ramos and Alvarez know how much work goes into making a family-run business successful and making all of their employees feel like family is something that they preach from the top-down.

"It's taken a long time and a lot of effort and sacrifice to make it this far and it's that support for each other that's made us strong," Ramos said. "A lot of businesses say, 'When you work for us you become part of our family,' and that's such a great feeling , but for us it's truly our family out there every day in the sun or rain, at the crack of dawn or the late night hours, and anyone who later joins our team won't walk into a company with a family motto, but rather literally become one of the family."

Related Content

Anthony Lynn: 'It's time to speak up and stand for something'
news

Anthony Lynn: 'It's time to speak up and stand for something'

Three takeaways you may have missed from Lynn's final press conference of the virtual offseason.
Remembering Bill Fox
news

Remembering Bill Fox

Chargers minority owner Bill Fox passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 94.
Isaac Rochell & Teammates Talk "Powerful" Sunday at Protest
news

Isaac Rochell & Teammates Talk "Powerful" Sunday at Protest

"It was probably one of the most diverse groups I had ever been around which was cool for me to see.  It was powerful."
Justin Jackson: "We're Going to Be the Change"
news

Justin Jackson: "We're Going to Be the Change"

The running back gets candid when asked about the current state of affairs with social justice in our country.
AFC West Preview: Raiders Bolster Offense with Rookie Wide Receivers
news

AFC West Preview: Raiders Bolster Offense with Rookie Wide Receivers

Las Vegas added Alabama's Henry Ruggs III and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Anthony Lynn & Pep Hamilton Participating in Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit
news

Anthony Lynn & Pep Hamilton Participating in Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Put on by the NFL & Black College Football Hall of Fame, the summit provides development and networking opportunities for minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball.
AFC West: How the Chargers Stack up with the Chiefs in 2020
news

AFC West: How the Chargers Stack up with the Chiefs in 2020

Both teams were 12-4 to close the regular season two years ago.
'You Can't Just Stand on the Sidelines and Watch'
news

'You Can't Just Stand on the Sidelines and Watch'

Read head coach Anthony Lynn's Q&A with the Los Angeles Times' LZ Granderson.
Three Rule Changes Approved for 2020 NFL Season
news

Three Rule Changes Approved for 2020 NFL Season

Additionally, one bylaw change was also approved.
Shawne Merriman: Chargers 'Had the Best Offseason in Football'
news

Shawne Merriman: Chargers 'Had the Best Offseason in Football'

Merriman talks rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray, a new-look quarterbacks room and more on "Chargers Weekly."
Former Coaches a Welcomed Sight for Bryan Bulaga, Chris Harris Jr.
news

Former Coaches a Welcomed Sight for Bryan Bulaga, Chris Harris Jr.

With careers continuing in Los Angeles, each player has a mentor from the past in their respective corner.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - April 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA
video

Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA

The first. The best. The only. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium
news

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to.  This is going to change the way you experience football."
PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
news

PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

PepsiCo throws SoFi Stadium's first tailgate celebration to recognize the construction workers responsible for bringing the world-class sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood to life.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development

Follow along with the construction progress of the Bolts' future home through August 2019.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising