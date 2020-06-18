Learn More About Your Chargers 2020 Small Business Sweepstakes Winner

"Our biggest hope is this opportunity will generate business, of course," Ramos added. "But beyond that, we hope that this will educate our community as far as what backflow prevention is and why it's so important to test and maintain those devices yearly. We also believe through it all, a little education can provide an extra layer of protection to ensure the safety of our drinking water. We have come across many devices that have not been tested or repaired in years and that's a really scary situation. But hopefully with this opportunity, we can bring attention to the importance of yearly testing to protect everyone's water."

Ramos said they were shocked upon finding out they won and are beyond grateful for the Chargers and what they did to help support their business in these challenging times.

"I think most importantly, that's why we are fans of the Chargers. Every franchise does their thing, and everybody has their way of connecting to the fans. But the Chargers have a unique way of connecting to the community; the food bank (donations), the events they create. We've been to so many events with the Chargers where it doesn't feel so generic, it feels (like a home). It feels like you've come into this family and people really do care … it's such an amazing atmosphere that they bring, and I appreciate that as a fan. I think that's what's made me support them so much. During these times, I keep looking at the different things they're doing, and it's like they don't stop!"

Additionally, Ramos credits her family as being one of the most important parts about their business. Much like the Chargers being family-owned, Ramos and Alvarez know how much work goes into making a family-run business successful and making all of their employees feel like family is something that they preach from the top-down.