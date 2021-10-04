Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.

Merrill signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, twice earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference recognition. In three seasons for the Red Wolves, he totaled 121 tackles (51 solo), 18.5 tackles and 10 sacks while also forcing a pair of fumbles and recovering another two. In the preseason, Merrill registered seven tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss.