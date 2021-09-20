What Justin Herbert Said Following Sunday's Loss

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say following the Chargers 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
On the first regular-season game with fans in attendance:
"It's always great to have fans back. You know, that's the aspect of football that you kind of miss. Whether it's Cowboys fans or Chargers fans — it was a good environment out there but unfortunately, we didn't play the way we wanted to today. A lot of room for improvement."
On his level of frustration after losing a close game:
"We have 15 more weeks. We've got 15 more opportunities to play football and we got another game on Sunday against a really good opponent. So, we've got to watch the film. We can be salty about it for a couple of hours, but it's time to be back to work."
On the outcome of the game:
"We go into every game thinking that we can win. We missed a lot of opportunities and, kind of like I said earlier, the turnovers and penalties. You can't expect to win and be like that. I felt like we moved the ball really well, but when we get into the red zone we have to score."
On what he saw on the 42-yard pass to Keenan Allen:
"It was one of those plays where you're expecting Tampa-2. Two deep safeties, and we got three guys spreading out in the middle of the field. If the boundary safety runs with the guy-run up the middle of the field, you go to [WR] Keenan out there. It's just one of those plays that [Offensive Coordinator] Coach Joe Lombardi dialed up."
On what he thought of Mike Williams' game on Sunday:
"[WR] Mike Williams has really stepped up, and he's one of those guys that you really trust out there. He knows what he's doing. You know, he's just so athletic and able to make so many great plays. One of those guys that you really trust when he's out there."
On Storm Norton filling in for Bryan Bulaga:
"[T] Storm Norton battled through a lot of adversity. He's one of those guys that came in, knows what he's doing. I thought he did an exceptional job. He's done a great job of filling in for Bulaga."
