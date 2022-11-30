Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mourn Loss of John Hadl
The former Bolts quarterback passed away at the age of 82
By Hayley Elwood Nov 30, 2022

Former Chargers quarterback John Hadl has passed away at the age of 82.

The Chargers released the following statement:

John Hadl helped put the Chargers organization and the AFL as a whole on the sporting map in the early 1960s. With a resume that included an AFL Championship in 1963, team captaincy from 1965-72, three team MVP selections by his peers, 5 All-Star/Pro Bowl teams and the 1971 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Hadl was one of the greatest and most respected Chargers of any era.

Teaming with Hall of Fame receiver Lance Alworth to form one of football's most feared passing attacks ever, off the field John was anything but frightening – mentoring student-athletes in the next chapter of his career while maintaining life-long friendships with so many of his Chargers' teammates.

Our hearts and thoughts are with his wife, Diane, the Hadl family and everyone touched by John during what was truly a life well lived.

Hadl was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 1962 AFL Draft out of Kansas and went on to spend 11 seasons with the team and 16 total seasons between the AFL and NFL.

In 1963, he was relegated to cleanup duty but played a key role in a playoff run.

That season, the Chargers made it to the AFL Championship Game where Hadl helped contribute to the win by completing seven of 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, also adding a rushing score as well. He also spent time as the team's punter.

In 1965, Hadl led the AFL in passing yards (2,798), yards per attempt (8.0), yards per completion (16.1), and yards gained per game (199.9). In that same year, he and Hall of Fame wide receiver Lance Alworth became a formidable duo as Alworth set multiple single-season career highs.

Hadl led the AFL in 1968 in completions (208), attempts (440), passing yards (3,473), and touchdowns (27). He was the AFL's All-Star Offensive MVP in 1969. A year after the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, Hadl led the league in the following categories: completions (233), attempts (431), passing yards (3,075), touchdowns (21), and yards per game (219.6).

In the Chargers record books, Hadl ranks third all-time in passing yards (26,938), passing touchdowns (201), pass attempts (3,640), and pass completions (1,824).

He was voted the NFL Man of the Year in 1971, was a four-time AFL All-Star and earned two Pro Bowl nods in his career, including one with the Bolts in 1972.

Hadl was inducted in the Chargers Hall of Fame in 1983.

