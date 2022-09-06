Joey Bosa: Recharged

Looking at the offense, from your perspective looking at Justin Herbert and that unit, how much of a benefit is it to watch them in games be able to put up points?

Bosa: With Justin, we'll find a way to win.

S--t was wild [early in my career]. We'd get up, but then block a punt or miss a field goal, or this and that [would happen,] but it's a whole team [game]. You can't blame one play here or there.

But having confidence as a defense I think gives you more energy to go out there and play. But it all has to come together so we'll see.

I know you talked about health, but to close this out, what else is the key for this to all come together?

Bosa: The key is usually health! Early on, my first few years, the injuries were just ridiculous:

2016

Keenan Allen [tore ACL in Week 1 vs KC]

Danny Woodhead [tore ACL in Week 2 vs JAX]

Manti Te'o [tore Achilles in Week 3 vs IND]

I wasn't playing yet, but that was my rookie year.

For me I know, I always hit this wall and it's such a long season when you question reality – question like, everything – and I feel like if you have a strong enough team and people around you, we can all pull ourselves through that together; especially when you're winning, and you have each other to lean on.

I'm feeling better mentally so I think that has a lot to do with the wall, it's not always a physical wall. Honestly, it's probably harder to get over a mental wall than a physical wall because if you're feeling good, you'll just push through it. But if you don't, it's like, what's the point?

But I think that's [another] huge key, is to all be together, stay positive, because once you hit that game 12 or game 13 it's like oof, you gotta dig deep. I think it's important to have people to be able to lean on in that situation which I think we have.