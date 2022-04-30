Chargers Select Isaiah Spiller With 123rd Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot, 217 pound running back from Spring, Texas joins the Bolts after three seasons with the Aggies. Spiller was a top-10 ranked running back coming out of high school. As a true freshman at A&M in 2019, Spiller started nine games and was named to the freshman All-SEC team. Spiller started all 12 games in 2021 leading the Aggies in rushing yards and ranked fifth overall in the SEC with 1,011 rushing yards.

