Chargers Select Isaiah Spiller With 123rd Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot, 217 pound running back from Spring, Texas joins the Bolts after three seasons with the Aggies. Spiller was a top-10 ranked running back coming out of high school. As a true freshman at A&M in 2019, Spiller started nine games and was named to the freshman All-SEC team. Spiller started all 12 games in 2021 leading the Aggies in rushing yards and ranked fifth overall in the SEC with 1,011 rushing yards.
Per NFL.com:
"Volume-carry running back with good size and talent for starting consideration as a pro. He was slowed, at times, by inconsistent run blocking but was still productive and consistent for much of the 2021 season. He has interior vision and loose hips, allowing him to locate and get to run lanes regardless of traffic. Spiller runs with good elusiveness but stays in that mode a little too long, which can affect his ability to finish with authority."
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.