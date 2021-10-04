Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders 

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders at 5:15 PM PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|25
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|64
|Brenden Jaimes
|G/T
|88
|Tre' McKitty
|TE
Las Vegas Raiders Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|51
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|78
|Jackson Barton
|T
|82
|Nick Bowers
|TE
|97
|Damion Square
|DT
