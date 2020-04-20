How to Watch: 2020 NFL Draft

BOLTS DRAFT ROOM PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT
Join our live virtual draft experience ahead of Round 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 23. Hosted by Hayley Elwood, Chris Hayre, Matt "Money" Smith and Petros Papadakis, the event will be broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports' Petros & Money Show and streamed live on Chargers.com, YouTube and Facebook Live from 3:30 p.m. PT until the Commissioner officially kicks off the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Fans wishing to attend the virtual party should register at chargers.com/boltsdraftroom where they will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes.
Sweepstakes prizes for registration include:
- A grand prize package that includes: video call with the Chargers' first-round draft pick, custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20) and football signed by 2020 Chargers draft class
- Custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20)
- Chargers draft hat signed by 2020 draft class
- Two tickets to Chargers first home game at SoFi Stadium
- Bolts Prize Packs
DRAFT TV COVERAGE
NETWORKS: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
ROUND 1: Thursday, Apr. 23 at 5:00pm PT
ROUNDS 2 & 3: Friday, April 24 at 4:00pm PT
ROUNDS 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 9:00am PT
RADIO COVERAGE
Radio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio. Digital audio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be available via the TuneIn app.
DIGITAL COVERAGE
The 2020 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
NFL Digital Platforms
- NFL App
- NFL.com
ESPN Digital Platforms
- ESPN App
- ESPN.com
CHARGERS DRAFT PICKS
The Bolts enter this year's draft with seven total selections. While they hold the sixth overall pick, here's a full list of where the Bolts will pick in each round as of today:
Round 1 – 6th overall
Round 2 – 37th overall
Round 3 – 71st overall
Round 4 – 112th overall
Round 5 – 151st overall
Round 6 – 186th overall
Round 7 – 220th overall
SOCIAL MEDIA
For live action updates, photos, videos and other content, follow these accounts on Twitter:
Be part of the conversation and follow along using the hashtags #ChargersDraft & #BoltUp