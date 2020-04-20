Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft

Monday, Apr 20, 2020 02:58 PM

How to Watch: 2020 NFL Draft

BOLTS DRAFT ROOM PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT

Join our live virtual draft experience ahead of Round 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 23. Hosted by Hayley Elwood, Chris Hayre, Matt "Money" Smith and Petros Papadakis, the event will be broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports' Petros & Money Show and streamed live on Chargers.com, YouTube and Facebook Live from 3:30 p.m. PT until the Commissioner officially kicks off the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Fans wishing to attend the virtual party should register at chargers.com/boltsdraftroom where they will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes prizes for registration include:

  • A grand prize package that includes: video call with the Chargers' first-round draft pick, custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20) and football signed by 2020 Chargers draft class
  • Custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20)
  • Chargers draft hat signed by 2020 draft class
  • Two tickets to Chargers first home game at SoFi Stadium
  • Bolts Prize Packs

DRAFT TV COVERAGE

NETWORKS: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

ROUND 1: Thursday, Apr. 23 at 5:00pm PT

ROUNDS 2 & 3: Friday, April 24 at 4:00pm PT

ROUNDS 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 9:00am PT

RADIO COVERAGE

Radio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio. Digital audio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be available via the TuneIn app.

DIGITAL COVERAGE

The 2020 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

NFL Digital Platforms

  • NFL App 
  • NFL.com

ESPN Digital Platforms

  • ESPN App
  • ESPN.com

CHARGERS DRAFT PICKS

The Bolts enter this year's draft with seven total selections. While they hold the sixth overall pick, here's a full list of where the Bolts will pick in each round as of today:

Round 1 – 6th overall

Round 2 – 37th overall

Round 3 – 71st overall

Round 4 – 112th overall

Round 5 – 151st overall

Round 6 – 186th overall

Round 7 – 220th overall

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, videos and other content, follow these accounts on Twitter:

@Chargers

@HayleyElwood

@ChrisHayre

@PetrosandMoney

Be part of the conversation and follow along using the hashtags #ChargersDraft & #BoltUp

