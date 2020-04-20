How to Watch: 2020 NFL Draft

Join our live virtual draft experience ahead of Round 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 23. Hosted by Hayley Elwood, Chris Hayre, Matt "Money" Smith and Petros Papadakis, the event will be broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports' Petros & Money Show and streamed live on Chargers.com, YouTube and Facebook Live from 3:30 p.m. PT until the Commissioner officially kicks off the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at 5:00 p.m. PT.