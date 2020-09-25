Frank Godinez, Recipient of the Los Angeles Chargers Latino Heritage Leadership Award

His passion for organizing is equally met with his passion for learning and athleticism. He attends USC's Upward Bound program where he has successfully completed college coursework. He is also a proud member of his school's varsity track and field team. Frank attributes his ability to organize and work with different communities successfully thanks to South Central Youth Empowered Thru Action program, a youth-led project created by the Community Coalition (CoCo), based out of South L.A. This year, the organization celebrates its 30th Anniversary. CoCo is proud to nominate one of their very own for this honorable recognition.