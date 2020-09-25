Frank Godinez, Recipient of the Los Angeles Chargers Latino Heritage Leadership Award

In honor of Latino Heritage Month, the L.A. Chargers and the NFL Latinos Vote Initiative would like to acknowledge Frank Godinez, a youth leader, resident and community hero from South Los Angeles who is inspiring a new generation of voters. Frank is a senior at Santee Education Complex, located in South Los Angeles. Proudly, he founded the Santee Ethnic Studies Club, a diversity club to address Black & Brown issues on his campus and in his community. He continues to gain the skills and knowledge to empower his peers on Black and Brown history and solidarity.
His passion for organizing is equally met with his passion for learning and athleticism. He attends USC's Upward Bound program where he has successfully completed college coursework. He is also a proud member of his school's varsity track and field team. Frank attributes his ability to organize and work with different communities successfully thanks to South Central Youth Empowered Thru Action program, a youth-led project created by the Community Coalition (CoCo), based out of South L.A. This year, the organization celebrates its 30th Anniversary. CoCo is proud to nominate one of their very own for this honorable recognition.
Thank you Frank!
Bolt Up and Vote!
Here's everything you need to know to help prepare you to cast your ballot.