Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

With training camp here, we're checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2022 season:
Our series continues this week with DeAndre Carter.
Carter was signed to the Chargers in April as a returner, but if you spent any time at training camp, you probably saw him score touchdowns on offense.
Here's more from No. 82 on his skills as a returner, the freedom this offense presents, his former stint as a substitute teacher, and more.
First camp with the Chargers is coming to an end, how did it go?
Carter: It went well. We're bringing it to a close to get ready for the last preseason game before the regular season, but it went pretty well. Just establishing timing, getting the fundamentals and basics down to get ready for the season.
You had multiple touchdowns in camp and when head coach Brandon Staley was asked about it he said it's 'not an accident, guys like throwing to [you].'
How were you able to catch on so quickly?
Carter: I'm kind of a football-junkie-guy, so picking up the system wasn't too hard.
And then after that, it's just relying on your fundamentals, making sure you're 'quarterback friendly,' finding the holes in the defense.
'Football-junkie?' Are you watching film all the time? What do you mean by that?
Carter: Yeah, I'm a heavy film guy. Watching football on TV, college, high school, NFL. I'm a big statistician-type.
Doesn't matter what's on, you'll watch it?
Carter: For the most part, yeah.
You mentioned it, but it was Justin Herbert who called you 'friendly to the QBs.'
Where did that come from?
Carter: It's a wide receiving fundamental [of] breaking in or breaking out. If you've got a route that's going back to the quarterback, [you're] kind of shaving and coming downhill so you don't get undercut.
It's kind of like protecting the throw.