Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

You've said you like this offense because it 'has a lot of freedom.'

What do you mean by that?

Carter: [Offensive coordinator Joe] Lombardi and our receivers coach [Chris] Beatty give us in the receivers room a lot of freedom to win our routes the best way that we see fit – within the offense and within the scheme [within reason.]

But they kind of allow us to utilize our strengths individually. I'm a quicker guy, Mike W [Williams] is a bigger, stronger guy. They allow us to use our own individual freedom and creativity to get open with different routes and I like that you kind of get to do your own thing.

What's it been like getting out in the preseason as part of the offense?

Carter: It was good. It's always different getting out there in a game as opposed to practice, getting the whole operation, hearing the call from the quarterback, getting in and out of personnel on the sideline. Good to get into the flow of those things and into the regular season.

I enjoyed it and it was my first time playing at SoFi so getting experience and getting used to that stadium and where the clocks are, it was good to get out there.

What'd you think of it?

Carter: I loved it. Great experience. It's a dope stadium.

Where did your returning prowess come from?

Carter: I think it kind of was just put on me. I'm a shorter guy, quick, fast, so that's typically what you see from returners. I've been doing it since I was in Pop Warner so it's kind of just natural to me.

What's your approach when you're standing back there?

Carter: Be aggressive. I'm not very high on fair catching within reason, but I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team. I'm trying to make plays for our team so I can have an effect on the game as well.

What makes a good returner?