Dates Announced for Charger Girls Workshops

Auditions for the 2019 Charger Girls will be announced at a later date, but those interested in trying out for the prestigious team can get a head start by attending one of four workshops.

These pre-audition workshops are designed to introduce potential Charger Girls to the style of choreography they'll perform if they make the team. They'll also receive application tips, a suggested style guide, interview prep and more.

"These workshops are always an exciting time as it marks the beginning of a new year for the Charger Girls," said director Lisa Simmons. "They're a great way for those interested in joining the team to learn what we're all about."

Workshops will be held on April 14, April 28, May 4 and May 11 throughout the Los Angeles region.