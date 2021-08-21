Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.
Our next conversation features running back Larry Rountree III.
Drafted by the Bolts in the sixth round, Missouri's all-time leading rusher as a running back made an impact for the Chargers in the team's 13-6 preseason win over the Rams last week.
Here's more from Rountree III on suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, how many hours his mom drove to watch him play at Mizzou, and more.
What was it like playing in your first preseason game?
Rountree III: It was great. I tried to enjoy the moment, but I had a bit of tunnel vision trying to do my job correctly at the utmost fashion.
You made some big plays, one of them was the fourth down conversion. What'd you see on that play?
Rountree III: Gabe [Nabers] hit the hole and blocked, so I didn't want his block to go to disservice. So I just went outside and saw green grass. I'm just thankful that the offensive line blocked and did their job so it makes my job easier.
Feel good to ice the game with the 24-yard run at the end, too?
Rountree III: Yeah! It felt good to put the nail in the coffin as [Missouri running backs coach] coach Loop would say. That felt good. There's no better way to end a game than with a victory.
How good did it feel just to get back out there in a game against someone else?
Rountree III: It felt good. Guys get a little edgy at camp and want to put our hands on other people, so it felt good to go out there.