Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

Besides LT, who else do you model your game after?

Rountree III: I'm old school; Herschel Walker, Bo Jackson, Marcus Allen.

That era of guys?

Rountree III: That was the era. I look at it as the tough, hard-nosed football. It's the 'downhill hitting guys in the mouth, not going down easy,' I like. Jim Brown is another one. I just try to model my game after the guys I try to run like. A little more old school. I can go on and on.

You've danced out here during camp. You like to bring the energy?

Rountree III: That's just me. I haven't really been dancing recently though, I've been trying to be locked into the game. I don't wanna be doing all this dancing and they're like, 'Come on rook.' But as the season comes, I'll open up and show you all some moves. Hopefully, when I get my first touchdown, you'll see my moves.

You gonna choreograph this?

Rountree III: I know what I'm gonna do. It will be very live.

Two more preseason games left, what do you hope to accomplish in them?