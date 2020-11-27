Chargers Activate Chris Harris Jr.; Place Melvin Ingram III on Injured Reserve

Harris signed with the Bolts this offseason after nine years with Denver, appearing in a total of 142 games with 121 starts. In three starts with the Chargers this season, the 10th-year player has amassed 15 tackles (eight solo), a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Harris is one of the most decorated undrafted cornerbacks of all-time, with his four Pro Bowl selections tying with Brent Grimes for the most by an undrafted cornerback since 1989.