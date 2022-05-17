Los Angeles Chargers and USA Football Award USA Football Spring Grants to Youth Programs

The Los Angeles Chargers and USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a youth football development partner of the NFL, recently awarded USA Football spring grants to advance youth programs throughout Southern California. Over 60 Southern California youth football organizations received these grants.
Complementing the Los Angeles Chargers' continued support of grassroots football across the region, USA Football's grant program awards new equipment and resources to local youth football programs based on merit and need. Made possible by NFL Foundation support, USA Football's grant program helps children in local areas stay active and enjoy the fun and fitness of America's favorite sport.
"We are pleased to stand with the Los Angeles Chargers in a shared commitment to children across the [Southern California] area," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "Together with the NFL Foundation, the health and well-being of our children is our top priority. The thousands of moms and dads who volunteer to coach and guide kids under their care also inspire our work and vocation."
Nationwide, USA Football's spring grant recipients represent 49 states as more than 1,600 youth sports organizations were awarded approximately $900,000 in new football equipment for their children. Throughout the 2022 calendar year, USA Football will award up to $2 million in grants to deserving youth football leagues and multi-sport youth programs.
Since 2006, in partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers, USA Football has awarded more than $15 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs, which has directly benefitted more than 500,000 youth and high school players across 9,500 programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
SoCal Youth Program Spring Grant Recipients:
805 Warhawks Athletics Inc. (Ventura), Anaheim Rams Pop Warner Football And Cheer (Anaheim), Balboa Raiders Youth Football & Cheer (San Diego), Bonita Buccaneers Youth Football & Cheer (San Diego), Boyle Heights Youth Football (Los Angeles), Covina Vikings Youth Football (Covina), Crossroads Tigers (Granada Hills), Desert Hot Springs Eagles Youth Football & Cheer (Desert Hot Springs), East La Bulldogs Youth Football & Cheer (Menifee), Escondido Pop Warner (Escondido), Fallbrook Pop Warner Football (Fallbrook), Freedom Football (Bakersfield), Glendora Jr. All American Football & Cheer (Glendora), Greater Northeast L.A. Bears (Los Angeles), High Desert Jets Youth Football & Cheer (Adelanto), Hollywood Youth Football (Los Angeles), Huntington Park Youth Football & Cheer Association (Commerce), Inland Empire Hornets (Riverside), Jayhawks Sports Club, (Torrance), La Costa Canyon Pop Warner (Encinitas), La Verne San Dimas Pop Warner (La Verne), Lakewood Lancers Inc. (Lakewood), Los Toros Bulls Youth Football & Cheer (Spring Valley), MCAS Miramar Youth Sports Program (San Diego), Midwest Spartans (Bakersfield), Moreno Valley Pop Warner Football & Cheer (Moreno Valley), Murrieta Valley Pop Warner Football (Murrieta), Oceanside Monarch Athletic Association (Carlsbad), Oceanside Pop Warner Football & Cheer (Oceanside), Ontario Pop Warner (Ontario), Orange Empire Conference (Fullerton), Oxnard Panthers Youth Football & Cheer (Port Hueneme), Pacific Coast Youth Football (San Luis Obispo), Pasadena Wolves Youth Football & Cheerleading (Pasadena), Pico Rivera Dons Youth Football (Pico Rivera), Point Loma Pointers (Point Loma), Pomona Natives (Pomona), Poway Pop Warner (Poway), Premium Sports L.A. (Los Angeles), Rancho Hills Pop Warner (El Cajon), Redondo Beach Seahawks (Redondo Beach), San Diego Youth Aztecs (Chula Vista), San Gabriel Valley Punishers (Azusa), San Marcos Pop Warner Football & Cheer (San Marcos), Santee Ravens (El Cajon), Saugus Spartans (Santa Clarita), Simi Valley Bulldogs (Simi Valley), Skyline Youth Football & Cheer (San Diego), SoCal Trojans (Fontana), South Gate Aztecs (South Gate), South San Diego Bandits Youth Football and Cheer (Chula Vista), Spartans Mid-West Youth Tackle Football (Bakersfield), Temecula Valley Pop Warner (Temecula), Torrey Pines Pop Warner (Solana Beach), Victorville Cowboys Jr. All-American Football & Cheer (Hesperia), Vista Pop Warner Football & Cheer (Vista), West Coast Conference Pop Warner (Murrieta), West Covina Bruins Football & Cheer (West Covina), WestCoast Rebels Youth Football and Cheer (Carson), and Whittier Redskins Football & Cheer (Whittier).
About USA Football: USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.
About The NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on The NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.