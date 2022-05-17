Los Angeles Chargers and USA Football Award USA Football Spring Grants to Youth Programs

The Los Angeles Chargers and USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a youth football development partner of the NFL, recently awarded USA Football spring grants to advance youth programs throughout Southern California. Over 60 Southern California youth football organizations received these grants.

Complementing the Los Angeles Chargers' continued support of grassroots football across the region, USA Football's grant program awards new equipment and resources to local youth football programs based on merit and need. Made possible by NFL Foundation support, USA Football's grant program helps children in local areas stay active and enjoy the fun and fitness of America's favorite sport.

"We are pleased to stand with the Los Angeles Chargers in a shared commitment to children across the [Southern California] area," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "Together with the NFL Foundation, the health and well-being of our children is our top priority. The thousands of moms and dads who volunteer to coach and guide kids under their care also inspire our work and vocation."

Nationwide, USA Football's spring grant recipients represent 49 states as more than 1,600 youth sports organizations were awarded approximately $900,000 in new football equipment for their children. Throughout the 2022 calendar year, USA Football will award up to $2 million in grants to deserving youth football leagues and multi-sport youth programs.