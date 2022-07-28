Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Bosa Outlines Bond With Mack, Allen Feels Fresh Entering Year 10

Jul 28, 2022 at 02:35 PM
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

Bosa

Below are three takeaways from the second day of Chargers Training Camp.

Bosa establishing early bond with Mack

Thursday marked the second day of Chargers Training Camp in Costa Mesa where the team hosted another 90-minute practice open to fans. Under the warm Southern California sunshine, the team went through individual drills and group drills, plus live 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

While OLB Joey Bosa is fully accustomed to life in the NFL heading into his seventh season with the Bolts, the veteran defender has a lot of new faces on defense to get used to at this year's camp.

This year's defense will likely feature multiple new starters on defense, but Bosa feels like the new group has been together a lot longer than just a few months.

"It's been great," Bosa said when talking about how the new look defense has performed so far at camp. "Just a lot of great personalities it feels like we've kind of been together for longer than we have."

Bosa focused in on his relationship with veteran OLB Khalil Mack and explained why he feels he's gelled so well with Mack since they got the chance to suit up together.

"Me and Khalil, I feel like we are definitely going to have a close bond by the end of this year," Bosa said. "We're kind of are together all practice talking football the whole time. We have complimentary styles, I think. We rush quite differently so we can both learn a lot from each other."

Bosa talked about how their different styles of getting after the quarterback can help not only the defense, but it's taught Bosa a lot as well.

"I think sometimes those are the best people you can learn from because it's a different feel and they see things that you don't see," Bosa said. "They use technique that maybe you haven't learned or haven't used before. At the end of the day we both do similar things here and there, but we definitely have different styles and we've just been practicing and learning from each other."

Position battles across the roster

While non-padded training camp practices have a lighter feel than practice during the season, the Chargers are still hard at work battling for roster spots. When it comes to the Bolts' offense, there's an ongoing battle for the starting right tackle spot between Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi gave some insight into what factors will help decide who wins the battle for the starting job.

"I think consistency," Lombardi said. "You know guys that you can count on play-in and play-out. I think Storm [Norton] is just going to get better and I think when Trey [Pipkins III], kind of like Joshua [Palmer] when Trey went in and played last year it built some confidence, I think in him and us having confidence in him. So, that's going to be a very important [position battle].

Head coach Brandon Staley explained on Wednesday that both Norton, who started 15 games at right tackle last season, and Pipkins will have equal reps at right tackle during the process of naming a starter. For Lombardi, the start of the preseason will be a crucial time to evaluate the two tackles.

"Right now we're out here in just helmets," he said. "So, we are not getting as much information as we'll start getting in a few days when we put the pads on and then the preseason games will be real important. I think we are going to end up being a lot better there regardless of who wins that position and I think we are going to feel real good about the depth as well."

Another position on offense that is under evaluation is the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Austin Ekeler. Lombardi explained that time will tell, but his hopes are one of the three young running backs will rise to the challenge and solidify themselves as the number two running back.

"I expect to see growth from Larry [Rountree III] again mentally, just being more reliable from that prospective," he said. "Be excited to see Isaiah [Spiller] get going, obviously we felt good about him as a prospect and see how he transitions and then Joshua [Kelley] we know a little bit more about and that's another guy we feel good [about]. That'll be very important to see who rises and wins that two spot."

Year 10 still feels like Year 1 for Keenan Allen

With 116 career games, over 8,500 receiving yards and nine NFL season under his belt, Keenan Allen said Year 10 feels just like his rookie season. Allen said he 'feels young' at practice on Thursday and talked about competing against the defense at this year's camp.

"It's been tough already. The defense is already looking like a 360 team. They kicked our [tails] today, which is a good thing. Hopefully, we can keep building on it."

Heading into his second year working with Lombardi and third season with quarterback Justin Herbert, Allen talked about the comfort he's gained within the system. As he prepares for his 10th season, Allen explained how his mindset has changed from when he first entered the league in 2013.

"Just understanding the game, understanding that I don't have to do too much, just try to get in shape," Allen said. "I don't have to do too much, just try not to get injured, try to last. They added (a 17th)  game, so, hopefully, if we play this game the right way, we'll be in the playoffs. Definitely trying to be ready for that."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Excited After Opening Camp, Herbert Outlines Personal Goals in 2022

"My personal goal is just to be the best quarterback and teammate that I can be. I try not to look too much into statistics. I think that can kind of skew or throw you off from what you are trying to accomplish."

news

Three Takeaways From the Chargers' Two-Day Minicamp

From live 7-on-7 drills, to a closest-to-the-pin golfing competition, take a look at takeaways from the action at Chargers minicamp this week.

news

Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

"I really had to take my time & think about if this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my career."

news

Three Takeaways: 'Something Special Going On' as Bolts Continue Offseason Prep

"Every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It's amazing."

news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Talks Taking His Leadership to 'Another Level' in 2022

From his role as a leader to suiting up with his new teammates on defense, see what the Pro Bowl safety had to say after the first practice of OTAs.

news

Three Takeaways: Why Justin Herbert Feels The Chargers Are 'Miles Ahead' of Where They Were Last Season

From the new weapons on offense to heading into year three on the Bolts, see what Justin Herbert had to say during his press conference on Monday.

news

Takeaways From Day One of OTAs: Brandon Staley Details Offseason Goals, 'Confidence' Felt With Mack and Van Noy at Practice

"Communication is your number one role as a leader...just how we orchestrated practice today, it was so much smoother than it was a year ago. I think that that's a winning edge."

news

Three Takeaways: Reunited Teammates Bryce Callahan and Christian Covington Explain the Chargers' 'Special Group' on Defense

"No pressure, no diamonds.  It's that simple.  We know what's at stake."

news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Talks Building on Pro Bowl Season in 2022

"I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There's detail and technique, and sometimes I'll be 'this' close, but there's always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Lace Up Their Cleats for First Practice as a Pro

"It's like crazy. When I first got into the locker room for the first time, you look around and it's like, 'Man, I'm here.' It's a special moment."

news

Chargers Rookies Talk 'Getting the Call' and What They Bring to L.A.

Take a look back at what JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Otito Ogbonnia and Jamaree Salyer said after they were drafted.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa, CA

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising