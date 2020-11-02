Chargers Trade Desmond King to Tennessee Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded defensive back Desmond King II to the Tennessee Titans.
In exchange for King II, the Chargers will receive a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Troymaine Pope and center/guard Cole Toner to the active roster.
TE Virgil Green and G Ryan Groy on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Groy was placed on Reserve/COVID-19.
Chargers also activate running back Troymaine Pope from practice squad and downgrade tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) to doubtful.
Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive end Joe Gaziano and running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad.
We've placed Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, promoted WR Tyron Johnson to our active roster and signed RB Kalen Ballage to our practice squad.
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Tyron Johnson and center/guard Cole Toner from the practice squad.
Addae originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2013 and played six seasons with the Bolts before spending last year with Houston.
Linebacker Asmar Bilal, defensive end Melvin Ingram III and defensive tackle Justin Jones have been placed on injured reserve.
Over four seasons at Tulane, Bradwell ran for 2,062 yards and 17 touchdowns on 289 attempts (5.2 avg.).
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve and promoted fullback Gabe Nabers to the active roster.
All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
