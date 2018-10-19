Chargers-Titans Week 7 Injury Report

The Bolts have touched down in London and after Friday's practice, Head Coach Anthony Lynn noted there will be a few gametime decisions to be made.

After missing last week's game with a sore quad, Caleb Sturgis was limited in practice until Friday and is listed as questionable.

Jatavis Brown, who did not play last week, and Travis Benjamin, who has been out with a foot injury, are also both listed as questionable. Lynn explained that he'd much rather focus on the health of players than rushing them back into the game.

"I just don't want guys to go into the game and play a quarter or play and be done," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon was added to the injury report on Friday, going through limited practice, but Lynn says there is no reason to worry.

"I think he's just sore," he said. "Long plane ride, probably didn't drink enough water. We were being extra cautious with him and we just held him out today."