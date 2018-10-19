Chargers-Titans Week 7 Injury Report

The Bolts have touched down in London and after Friday's practice, Head Coach Anthony Lynn noted there will be a few gametime decisions to be made.
After missing last week's game with a sore quad, Caleb Sturgis was limited in practice until Friday and is listed as questionable.
Jatavis Brown, who did not play last week, and Travis Benjamin, who has been out with a foot injury, are also both listed as questionable. Lynn explained that he'd much rather focus on the health of players than rushing them back into the game.
"I just don't want guys to go into the game and play a quarter or play and be done," he remarked.
Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon was added to the injury report on Friday, going through limited practice, but Lynn says there is no reason to worry.
"I think he's just sore," he said. "Long plane ride, probably didn't drink enough water. We were being extra cautious with him and we just held him out today."
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kyzir White
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Travis Benjamin
|WR
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Jatavis Brown
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Virgil Green
|TE
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|FP
|--
|Mike Pouncey
|C
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|--
|Damion Square
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|--
|Caleb Sturgis
|K
|Quad
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Nick Dzubnar
|LB
|Hamstring
|--
|LP
|FP
|--
|Corey Liuget
|DT
|Foot
|--
|--
|FP
|--
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|Hamstring
|--
|--
|LP
|--
Throughout the week for the Titans, the linebacker position has been a trouble spot for injuries, with Will Compton and Derrick Morgan not practicing and Wesley Woodyard in limited practice for a day. Compton and Morgan have officially been ruled out, but Woodyard is confirmed to play.
The O-line may be a bit bruised if guard Quinton Spain is ruled out on Sunday with a shoulder injury that left him not practicing until Friday. As for now, he is listed as questionable, along with safety Kenny Vaccaro, who has been sidelined since Week 5 with an elbow injury.
Tennessee Titans:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Will Compton
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Derrick Morgan
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Quinton Spain
|G
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kenny Vaccaro
|S
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Wesley Woodyard
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|--
|Bennie Logan
|DL
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|--
Practice Status
- DNP- Did not participate in practice
- LP- Limited participation in practice
- FP- Full participation
- (-)- Not listed
Game Status
- Out- Player will not play
- Doubtful- Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable- Player is not certain to play
- (-)- Not listed