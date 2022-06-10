Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
In three seasons at Texas A&M, Spiller finished his career as one of the most productive running backs in program history, ranking seventh all-time with 2,993 rushing yards to go along with 25 rushing touchdowns and 16 100-yard rushing games. He recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, earning All-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior in 2021 (second team) and as a sophomore in 2020 (first team). The Spring, Texas, native averaged 103.6 rushing yards per game as a sophomore and was a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and Doak Walker Award.
Spiller burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, starting nine-of-13 games played and earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors from the league's head coaches. He posted a career-best 10 rushing scores and 946 yards on the ground in his first season in College Station, Texas. Spiller was an Under Armour All-American at Klein Collins High in Spring, Texas. His father, Fred, played tight end for Texas A&M, lettering in 2000 for the Aggies.
