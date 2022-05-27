Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Johnson started 49-of-58 career college games at Boston College (2019-21) and Davidson (2017-18), earning conference recognition in his final four seasons. He was a first-team All-America selection from The Associated Press and USA Today on top of his first-team All-Atlantic Conference recognition. Johnson was a leader on an Eagles line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the ACC in 2021 and helped block for four 1,000-yard rushers throughout his college career.