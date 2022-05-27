Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Johnson started 49-of-58 career college games at Boston College (2019-21) and Davidson (2017-18), earning conference recognition in his final four seasons. He was a first-team All-America selection from The Associated Press and USA Today on top of his first-team All-Atlantic Conference recognition. Johnson was a leader on an Eagles line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the ACC in 2021 and helped block for four 1,000-yard rushers throughout his college career.
The Bowie, Md., native earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and garnered second-team recognition in his first season at Boston College in 2019. In his first career start at left guard for the Eagles in 2019, he helped Boston College total 429 rushing yards against North Carolina State en route to earning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. He was a first-team All-Pioneer Football League recipient in his final season at Davidson.
