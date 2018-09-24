Chargers Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster; Waive Detrez Newsome

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Monday that they've signed running back Justin Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Detrez Newsome.
Jackson was the Bolts' seventh-round pick in this year's draft out of Northwestern. He finished his career with the Wildcats with 42 touchdowns. Additionally, he was the school's all-time leading rusher and ranks third all-time in the Big 10 with 6,289 yards.
Newsome made the Chargers' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Carolina. The Bolts now have three running backs on the roster including Jackson, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.