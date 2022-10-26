Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.
Originally a second-round selection of the Bolts in 2014, Attaochu has played in 80 career games and made 23 starts with the Chargers, Jets, Broncos Bears and Ravens. He's registered 133 tackles (105 solo), 20.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 32 tackles for loss, forced four fumbles and recovered another. Attaochu recorded his best season in 2015 with the Bolts, when he set career highs with 52 tackles, six sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss.
