Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton to Active Roster; Place Joe Gaziano on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the active roster and placed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano on Reserve/Injured. The team also signed defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., to the practice squad.

A rookie defensive lineman out of the University of Michigan, Hinton appeared in the past two games with the Chargers. He appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts for the Wolverines over three seasons (2019-21), totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. Hinton was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, one forced fumble and two recoveries.

Crawford originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2020, appearing in one game for the Ravens as a rookie. He spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants earlier this year. In five seasons (2015-19) at the University of North Carolina, Crawford appeared in 42 games and registered 128 tackles (51 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery. He earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition following his senior season with the Tar Heels.