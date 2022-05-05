Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.
An eighth-year player out of Rice, Callahan comes to Los Angeles after spending time with Chicago and Denver. In 66 career games, he's made 45 starts and recorded six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles (170 total), five sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Callahan brings a veteran presence to the defensive backfield, having spent his entire career in Los Angeles' defensive scheme. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2015, playing four seasons in The Windy City. Callahan then signed with Denver, missing the 2019 season due to injury before starting 16-of-21 games for the Broncos from 2020-21.
Callahan spent four years (2011-14) at Rice after redshirting in 2010. He earned Freshman All-America honors from The Associated Press in 2011 after picking off six passes, tying for the third-most in a season in program history. Callahan ranks tied for second in school annals with 13 interceptions and was named All-Western Athletic Conference as a junior and senior.
