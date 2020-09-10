Chargers, Pizza Hut Launch Exclusive Player Poster Series with New "Bolt to the Hut" Bundle

This season, exclusive Chargers posters will be available at your local Pizza Hut with the "Bolt to the Hut" pizza bundle. For just $14.99, Bolt fans will receive a large 3-topping pizza with one poster from the Chargers player series.

Poster #1 will feature starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, as well as the commemorative logo for the inaugural season at our new home, SoFi Stadium. Every few weeks, the Chargers and Pizza Hut will announce the next poster in the series featuring a variety of your favorite Chargers players. Collect all six posters to connect them and reveal a "Bolt Up" message in the background. Commemorate the 2020 season with all six, exclusive posters at Pizza Hut!

The bundle will be available starting Wednesday, September 9th at participating Pizza Hut locations in the Greater Los Angeles area. Posters will be available while supplies last. The bundle is available for delivery or carryout. Order now! (link to order)

