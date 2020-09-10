Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers, Pizza Hut Launch Exclusive Player Poster Series with New "Bolt to the Hut" Bundle

Sep 10, 2020 at 07:00 AM
This season, exclusive Chargers posters will be available at your local Pizza Hut with the "Bolt to the Hut" pizza bundle. For just $14.99, Bolt fans will receive a large 3-topping pizza with one poster from the Chargers player series.

Poster #1 will feature starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, as well as the commemorative logo for the inaugural season at our new home, SoFi Stadium. Every few weeks, the Chargers and Pizza Hut will announce the next poster in the series featuring a variety of your favorite Chargers players. Collect all six posters to connect them and reveal a "Bolt Up" message in the background. Commemorate the 2020 season with all six, exclusive posters at Pizza Hut!

The bundle will be available starting Wednesday, September 9th at participating Pizza Hut locations in the Greater Los Angeles area. Posters will be available while supplies last. The bundle is available for delivery or carryout. Order now! (link to order)

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut and its franchisees operate over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. 

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. 

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

