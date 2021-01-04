Chargers' Opponents Set for 2021 Season

With the team's 2020 regular season officially in the books, the Los Angeles Chargers now know who they'll face in 2021.

Along with the usual AFC West opponents, the 2021 slate features games against the AFC North & NFC East in addition to bouts against the New England Patriots at home and Houston Texans on the road, as both teams finished at the same position in their divisions as the Chargers (third.)

Per NFL.com, there is still a possibility a 17th game will be added with the NFL planning to expand the regular season to 17 games in 2021 based off of the new collective bargaining agreement that was finalized in March 2020.