Chargers on the Road: Kansas City

The Bolts are heading to Kansas City, Missouri, this week for a Thursday night showdown against AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Taking your own trip to KC? Read through for tips to your travels before the big game.
How to Get There:
Fly into the closest airport to Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City International Airport, which resides about 30 miles outside the city. Once in the city, an easy way to get around downtown is with the KC Streetcar – a two-mile route that runs down Main St.
Weather:
It'll be a cold one for the primetime showdown on Thursday. Forecasts predict a high of 40 degrees and some rain in the morning, so be sure to bring lots of layers to keep you warm!
What to Eat & Drink:
As Kansas City's first legal distillery since the Prohibition era, Tom's Town Distilling Co. is a place you can't miss. With award-winning spirits and craft cocktails, it's a great place to stop for a quick drink.
You can't visit Kansas City without trying its legendary barbecue. One must-stop location is Arthur Bryant's Barbeque. Considered by some to be the most famous barbecue restaurant in the United States, you'll get a classic taste of KC with their delicious smoked meats.
Another local establishment is Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que. Born out of a gas station, this restaurant boasts mouth-watering ribs and brisket, along with much more. For the original taste of Joe's, you can still visit the gas station where it all started!
Get a jolt in the morning at Made in Kansas City Café, where you can try coffee roasted by 10 different Kansas City roasters. The café also includes a shop where you can pick up souvenirs to bring home from your KC trip.
Things to Do:
Looking for a place that has it all? Check out the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City. With more than 50 restaurants and bars, this entertainment district has revitalized the area and offers a multitude of things to do for everyone.
Kansas City is known for having a plethora of fountains, but the city also is the host of multiple museums. With cold temperatures and rain likely pouring outside, a great way to spend time is indoors browsing through the variety of national museums available, such as the American Jazz Museum, the Money Museum or the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures.
Get in the winter mood at Crown Center Ice Terrace, where you can ice skate at the only public outdoor ice skating rink in the city. There's also hot chocolate, coffee and holiday decorations surrounding the Crown Center, which is filled with restaurants, shops and two hotels.