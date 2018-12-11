Chargers on the Road: Kansas City

View this post on Instagram

The Tom Pendergast is a new favorite on our winter menu. Named after the man who inspired Tom's Town, this is a bold and deliciously boozy cocktail with hints of fresh citrus and cinnamon. #thePeopleAreThirsty • The Tom Pendergast 1 oz Pendergast’s Royal Gold Bourbon ¾ oz Lemon juice ¾ oz Punt e Mes (sweet vermouth) ¾ oz Smoked cinnamon agave syrup (2:1 agave to water) Garnish with cinnamon stick • Smoked Cinnamon Agave Syrup 1qt. water 10 smoked cinnamon sticks (smoke over wood chips and charcoal on a Weber grill OR just use plain cinnamon sticks) 3-4 allspice berries (whole) 2-3 cloves Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes