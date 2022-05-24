Chargers Participating in 'NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative'

Per the NFL, this initiative will provide students with specific hands-on experience at the club level. At the Chargers, Mitchell and Hoag are putting the curriculum together to have the students work with the athletic training staff and team doctors, watch practice, and see how the doctors and athletic trainers work and communicate with the players and coaches. All of this will culminate with the students attending games and seeing how the work during the week comes together on gameday.

As someone whose brother decided to become an orthopedic surgeon after an opportunity to work in a sports medicine setting like these students altered his career path, and got his own foot in the door to the NFL with an internship with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mitchell believes this program will help "open doors" for these students in an otherwise very "competitive" environment such as sports medicine.

"Students may think, 'I don't have the resources to get in, I don't know folks to help me get in, so I'm gonna look elsewhere,'" he said. "When I did an internship with the Eagles, I thought of it as something to do. But when I met Darryl Conway, he said he knew folks in the NFL, and that's how I met James and James brought me along [to the Chargers] and showed me there's other avenues of athletic training you can do, one being the professional side.