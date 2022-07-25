Los Angeles Chargers Name Pat White Offensive Assistant 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the addition of Offensive Assistant Pat White to Head Coach Brandon Staley's coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season. The former West Virginia and NFL quarterback joins the Bolts after spending last training camp with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

White most recently spent time in the college coaching ranks Campbell University, coaching quarterbacks this past spring. He has also spent time at Alcorn State (2018-19), South Florida (2020) and Alabama State (2021). In White's time at Alcorn State, he helped the Braves record an 18-8 record and coached two different quarterbacks to earn Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year recognition.

White was one of the most explosive players in college football over his career with the West Virginia, earning Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons (2006-07). As a starter, he led the Mountaineers to a 35-8 record and became the first quarterback to start and win four bowl games. White threw for 6,051 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career and added 4,480 yards and 47 scores on the ground, setting a then-NCAA record for rushing yards by a quarterback. The three-time first-team All-Big East winner (2006-08) was inducted into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Following his record-setting career at West Virginia, White was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games as a rookie and spent part of the 2013 season with Washington. White also spent time with the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League (2011) and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League (2014).