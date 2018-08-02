Chargers Host Young Players for Youth & High School Football Day

But Allen wasn't the only Chargers star that kids wanted to see. Philip Rivers was the man to watch according to St. Margaret's Episcopal School quarterback James Mott.

"I'm excited to see how the quarterbacks play because that's the position I play and it's always a good opportunity to see the best in the world do it," Mott said. "I think I'll try to see how they act and how they carry themselves and try to replicate that in my own game."

Some of the kids got a taste of a real NFL experience while competing in the "Activation Zone" activities, such as the 40-yard dash. Members of the Centennial High School football team were racing each other to see who could reach the fastest time.

For one young fan, his day was made by getting to meet and talk to defensive end Joey Bosa.

"It was cool seeing a higher level do the same things we're doing, like running through the same stuff that we are," said Pop Warner player Titus Miller. "I'm definitely going to work harder and I'm going to try to be healthier like Joey Bosa."

As Bosa signed Miller's football, he gave three simple words of advice: "Keep it up."